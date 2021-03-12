Fake driver's license with Duterte photo confiscated in California: police

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the inauguration of the development projects at Dumaguete (Sibulan) Airport in Sibulan, Negros Oriental on March 11, 2021. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo

MANILA — A division of the Los Angeles Police Department in California said this week said it found a fake driver's license with a photo of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The driver's license had a Glendale address and a signature that reads "Norman D," as seen in a tweet by the LAPD-Rampart Division on Thursday. The rest of the information in the license was censored.

"Vice Officers recognized the picture used on a fake ID, to be that of the President of the Philippines," the tweet reads.

"Good thing our Officers patrol Historic Filipino Town and are up to speed. Nice try," it added.

The LAPD-Rampart did not disclose who owned the fake license.

The United States is home to the largest number of Filipinos abroad at 4.3 million individuals, according to the Migration Policy Institute. In 2014 to 2018, immigrants from the Philippines were highly concentrated in California at 43 percent, the institute said.