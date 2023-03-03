Photos courtesy of Daanbantayan LGU Photos courtesy of Daanbantayan LGU Photos courtesy of Daanbantayan LGU Photos courtesy of Daanbantayan LGU Photos courtesy of Daanbantayan LGU

A team of archeologists has discovered centuries-old human remains in the town of Daanbantayan in Northern Cebu.

The remains were unearthed in front of the town's cultural center.

Archeologist Dr. Jobers Reynes Bersales and his colleagues estimate the remains to be 600 to 800 years old.

"It was workers digging a drainage ditch along the stretch fronting the Lamberto R. Te Cultural Center in Barangay Poblacion who first found it then we called a team," the Daanbantayan government said in a statement.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts authorized the initial assessment.

Chinese ceramics were also excavated from the site.

"Radiocarbon dating will be used to determine the age of the artifacts," added the municipality.

Bernales and his team have yet to submit their archeological impact report as the excavation in the area continues.

— Report from Annie Perez