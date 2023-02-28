MANILA — A cat that had survived after jumping off the 18th floor of a condominium in Cebu City later died due to various health problems.

“We are sorry to share the sad news that Mira, the cat rescued from Casa Mira Condo last Thursday, crossed the rainbow bridge yesterday,” animal advocate Minerva Gerodias said on Facebook.

The cat was caught on video jumping from the building as emergency responders tried to rescue it. Veterinarians who examined the cat said that it survived the fall with no major injuries.

However, Gerodias said the cat was diagnosed with multiple health issues, including diabetes and a severe gum problem.

They are now raising funds for the payment of the cat’s veterinary bill.

Several individuals have helped and pooled around P1,400 so far.

“Thank you for your love, prayers and support,” Gerodias said

— Report from Annie Perez

