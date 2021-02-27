The fast and the flavorful? Edible car sets unusual Guinness world record

Watch more in iWantTFC

A car that runs fast and can be eaten?

Check out this pair of edible "race cars" that set a Guinness world record in the US recently.

The cars — one white and the other black — were each made of about 140 sheet cakes with butter cream frosting. Both are fully covered with Satin Ice fondant with edible images and fondant details.

The vehicles, constructed on an aluminum chassis, were built by chef and cake artist Mike Elder with the help of an 8-person team. It took them 46 hours to build the cars.

The cars were more than 90% edible.

The cars were raced at at ilani, owned by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, in Ridgefield, Washington.

The white car, piloted by Michael Andretti, registered a speed of 27.48 km/hr and reached a distance of 106.62 meters, setting the record for the fastest time and farthest reach for an edible vehicle.