Man who made living off upskirt videos arrested in Japan

A man in Kyoto was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of filming upskirt videos of more than 100 women, with police believing he earned around 150 million yen ($1.1 million) by selling the footage over a period of about 12 years.

Masaki Mori, 46, has admitted to the allegation, saying he "made a living off selling non-consensually filmed videos" to adult websites, according to the police.

He allegedly violated a local anti-nuisance ordinance by filming the upskirt videos of 112 women between February 2021 and October 2022 at a commercial facility in the western Japan city and other locations using means such as a smartphone attached to a bag, the police said.

