Residents of a high-rise building in Paris' northwestern Nanterre district have woken up to an unusual notice, reportedly posted by drug dealers operating from the building.

Announcing their return to the tower block, the dealers promised they would not smoke, litter the building or make too much noise.

"We are not here to disrupt your everyday life, just to work," the drug dealers said in the notice, reportedly posted in the building's elevator. The notice was carried by the French daily Le Parisien on Saturday.

What does the notice say?

The drug dealers proceed to request in their notice that their "employees" not be harassed by the residents.

"There is no point in yelling at them," the notice reportedly reads. "If you have a request or so, do not hesitate… to communicate with us."

Some building residents met the communique with mockery, while others saw it as a provocation.

Nanterre is home to the Tours Aillaud, a group of residential towers named after their main architect Emile Aillaud.

The 18 towers were built in the 1970s on the outskirts of La Defense business district. They differ in height but share the same cylindrical shape, with cladding representing the clouds in the sky, earning them the nickname Tours Nuages, which is French for the clouds towers.

The district became known for high drug activity in recent years.