MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said it is investigating the issue of a learning module that told students to interview someone from the Spanish period.

In a statement, DepEd said the module, which circulated online, was neither developed nor reviewed by the agency.

"Upon verification by the DepEd Error Watch, it was found that the material in question was not developed nor quality-assured by the Department or any DepEd office. We are now investigating the matter and are continuously coordinating with all concerned offices to find the source of the said module," it said.

The question on the learning material specifically asked the learner to "ask a person who experienced the Spanish era" and list down their experiences.

The Philippines, which was under Spanish rule for over 330 years, declared its independence from Spain in 1898.