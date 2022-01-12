Natuklasan ng mga magsasaliksik na kayang mag-navigate sa lupa ang mga goldfish matapos ensayuhin ang mga ito na magmaneho sa isang pag-aaral sa Israel. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Natuklasan ng mga magsasaliksik na kayang mag-navigate sa lupa ang mga goldfish matapos turuan ito na magmaneho.

Nakapag-develop ang research team sa Ben-Gurion University ng FOV o "fish-operated vehicle" na may lidar, na isang remote-sensing technology na gumagamit ng "pulsed laser light" para kumolekta ng datos sa lokasyon ng sasakyan at sa kinaroroonan ng isda sa loob ng isang water tank.

Gamit ang computer, camera, electric motors at omni-wheels, kaya ng isda na kontrolin ang sasakyan.

"Surprisingly, it doesn't take the fish a long time to learn how to drive the vehicle. They're confused at first. They don't know what's going on but they're very quick to realize that there is a correlation between their movement and the movement of the machine that they're in," sabi ng researcher na si Shachar Givon.

Tig-6 na isda na nakakatanggap ng 10 driving lessons ang lumahok sa pag-aaral. Binibigyan sila ng pagkain kapag nakakakuha sila ng target.

At may mga goldfish umano na mas magaling magmaneho sa ibang isda.

"There were very good fish that were doing excellent and there were mediocre fish that showed control of the vehicle but were less proficient in driving it," sabi ng biology professor at neuroscientist na si Ronen Segev.

Sa pag-aaral, kung saan naipapakita ang cognitive capability ng isang isda, kayang palawakin ang kaalaman sa navigation skills ng mga hayop.

"We humans think of ourselves as very special and many think of fish as primitive but this is not correct," ani Segev. "There are other very important and very smart creatures."

-- Isinalin mula sa ulat ng Reuters