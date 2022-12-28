Jostling for ukay-ukay

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Roadside bargain-hunting Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2022 07:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians buy clothes from a makeshift stall on the roadside of EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday. Thrift shops, or "ukay-ukay" for Filipinos, remain a cheaper alternative for those looking for new finds, amid high cost of goods and inflation in the country. Budget deficit shrinks to P123.9 billion in November as revenue rise outpaces spending What's in store for emerging Asian economies in 2023? Inflation hits 8 percent in November, highest since 2008 as food prices keep rising Read More: ukay-ukay thrift store clothes clothing inflation Pasay City /sports/12/30/22/football-brazilian-legend-pele-has-died-says-family/sports/12/30/22/tennis-alcaraz-raducanu-excited-to-return-from-injury-in-2023/video/business/12/30/22/ph-shares-notch-another-annual-loss-as-rest-of-asia-sinks/video/business/12/30/22/bsp-predicts-december-inflation-may-exceed-record-high/video/news/12/30/22/bucor-moves-to-decongest-bilibid