Jostling for ukay-ukay

Roadside bargain-hunting

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians buy clothes from a makeshift stall on the roadside of EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday. Thrift shops, or "ukay-ukay" for Filipinos, remain a cheaper alternative for those looking for new finds, amid high cost of goods and inflation in the country.