Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Roadside bargain-hunting

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2022 07:03 PM

Jostling for ukay-ukay

Pedestrians buy clothes from a makeshift stall on the roadside of EDSA in Pasay City on Wednesday. Thrift shops, or "ukay-ukay" for Filipinos, remain a cheaper alternative for those looking for new finds, amid high cost of goods and inflation in the country. 

 

Read More:  ukay-ukay   thrift store   clothes   clothing   inflation   Pasay City  