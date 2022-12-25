High demand for lechon on Christmas day

MULTIMEDIA

Lechon in high demand on Christmas day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Roasted pig or lechon baboy go for sale at the La Loma district in Brgy. Paang Bundok, Quezon City on Christmas Day. Prices of lechon baboy increased during the Christmas weekend, with vendors citing higher farmgate prices of pigs coming from the Visayas and consumer demand.