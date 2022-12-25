Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Lechon in high demand on Christmas day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2022 08:19 PM

High demand for lechon on Christmas day

Roasted pig or lechon baboy go for sale at the La Loma district in Brgy. Paang Bundok, Quezon City on Christmas Day. Prices of lechon baboy increased during the Christmas weekend, with vendors citing higher farmgate prices of pigs coming from the Visayas and consumer demand. 

Read More:  Lechon   Lechon Baboy   roast pig   La Loma   Christmas   Christmas day   food  