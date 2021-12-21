Getting ready for Noche Buena in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for Noche Buena

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vendor tends to her store as people buy traditional ‘Noche Buena’ (Christmas dinner) items at the Blumentritt Market in Manila on Monday. The Department of Trade and Industry imposed a 3 percent cap on price increases as some manufacturers plan to raise prices of in-demand food products during the Christmas season.