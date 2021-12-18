Preparing lechon for the Christmas rush

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Hogs on the grill George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 18 2021 12:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A lechonero prepares to roast whole pigs in a grill in La Loma, Quezon City on Saturday, one week before Christmas. Lechon prices now run from P8,500 to P20,000 due to increased demand after authorities allowed Christmas parties under COVID-19 Alert Level 2. Christmas parties allowed under COVID-19 Alert 2; crowd limit must be followed: DILG Read More: Christmas lechon litson lechonero La Loma /sports/12/18/21/onic-ph-takes-first-m3-grand-finals-slot/sports/12/18/21/nba-curry-wiggins-help-warriors-hold-off-celtics/business/12/18/21/oil-price-hike-asahan-sa-disyembre-21/news/12/18/21/odette-wreaks-havoc-in-provinces-with-strong-winds/overseas/12/18/21/potential-suspect-critical-after-japan-clinic-fire-kills-24-reports