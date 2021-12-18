Home  >  Business

Hogs on the grill

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 12:35 PM

Preparing lechon for the Christmas rush

A lechonero prepares to roast whole pigs in a grill in La Loma, Quezon City on Saturday, one week before Christmas. Lechon prices now run from P8,500 to P20,000 due to increased demand after authorities allowed Christmas parties under COVID-19 Alert Level 2. 

