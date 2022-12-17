x

Rain doesnt dampen Christmas spirit

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2022 06:43 PM

People flock to Divisoria for some Christmas shopping on Saturday despite the steady rain. With about a week to go until Christmas, malls and markets have seen a steady influx of customers finishing their Christmas shopping lists. 

