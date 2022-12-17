Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Rain doesnt dampen Christmas spirit George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2022 06:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to Divisoria for some Christmas shopping on Saturday despite the steady rain. With about a week to go until Christmas, malls and markets have seen a steady influx of customers finishing their Christmas shopping lists. DOH may paalala sa harap ng mga pagdiriwang ngayong kapaskuhan Read More: Christmas Christmas rush Divisoria Christmas shopping shoppers rain /sports/12/17/22/after-tough-uaap-campaign-phillips-bros-go-back-to-basics/news/12/17/22/cop-arrested-for-robbery-in-bohol/news/12/17/22/traffic-mas-lumala-bago-mag-pasko/overseas/12/17/22/thousands-of-tourists-stranded-in-peru-amid-protests/overseas/12/17/22/putin-meets-top-military-brass-to-discuss-ukraine-strategy