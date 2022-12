MULTIMEDIA

President Marcos visits Kadiwa ng Pasko in Valenzuela

Philippine News Agency

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits the Kadiwa ng Pasko stalls at the Malanday Covered Court in Valenzuela on Saturday. Marcos in his speech vowed an extension of the program noting how it gives Filipinos access to cheaper products and provides space for small business owners.