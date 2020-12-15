Home  >  Business

Christmas lanterns a-twinkiling

Jonathan Cellona, ABS0CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 10:17 PM

A child looks at Christmas lanterns being sold in Las Piñas on Tuesday, a few days before Christmas. Vendors acknowledged that most of them did not make new lanterns this year, selling only the ones made from the previous year due to the low demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

