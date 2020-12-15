Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Christmas lanterns a-twinkiling Jonathan Cellona, ABS0CBN News Posted at Dec 15 2020 10:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A child looks at Christmas lanterns being sold in Las Piñas on Tuesday, a few days before Christmas. Vendors acknowledged that most of them did not make new lanterns this year, selling only the ones made from the previous year due to the low demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Las Pinas Christmas lantern lantern Christmas parol multimedia multimedia photos /news/12/15/20/house-oks-bill-imposing-taxes-on-e-sabong/business/12/15/20/naia-rehab-hits-new-snag-as-megawide-original-proponent-status-gets-revoked/news/12/15/20/no-authority-no-vaccination-fda-assures-strict-protocols-in-approval-of-vaccines/video/spotlight/12/15/20/throwback-unique-puto-products/news/12/15/20/us-based-firm-assures-comelec-of-credible-accurate-voting-system