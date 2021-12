Sale of Noche Buena items remains slow

MULTIMEDIA

No rush yet for Noche Buena items

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Market workers arrange goods, some popular during Noche Buena meals, to sell inside Suki Market in Quezon City on Saturday as Christmas nears. Vendors say sales of Noche Buena items have yet to see an increase in demand, as it usually comes a week before Christmas Eve.