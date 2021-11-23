Enjoying the Christmas display

MULTIMEDIA

People flock to malls as COVID-19 cases decline

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Families take photos of the Christmas display at a mall in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under alert level 2, with talks of the capital region being put under the loosest quarantine restriction by December, amid the decline in new COVID-19 cases. Health authorities on Tuesday logged 1,153 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the 22nd consecutive day that the daily tally remained below 3,000 while also recording the country’s second lowest positivity rate at 2.3 percent.