Enjoying the Christmas display

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA People flock to malls as COVID-19 cases decline Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2021 07:04 PM | Updated as of Nov 23 2021 07:26 PM Families take photos of the Christmas display at a mall in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under alert level 2, with talks of the capital region being put under the loosest quarantine restriction by December, amid the decline in new COVID-19 cases. Health authorities on Tuesday logged 1,153 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the 22nd consecutive day that the daily tally remained below 3,000 while also recording the country's second lowest positivity rate at 2.3 percent. Philippines records 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 2.3 pct positivity rate Pres'l adviser believes Metro Manila can soon be placed under Alert Level 1 NCR may go on COVID-19 Alert Level 1 starting Dec. 1 but vigilance important: official