Hydrogen powered Changi airport?

SG looks into feasibility of airport hydrogen hub

A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on Thursday. Reports say Singapore is scheduled to begin a study in 2022 on the feasibility of hydrogen power and the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen-powered aircraft operations in Changi Airport as part of the country’s efforts to develop sustainable aviation amid increased awareness on the environmental impact of air travel.

