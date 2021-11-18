Hydrogen powered Changi airport?

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA SG looks into feasibility of airport hydrogen hub Roslan Rahman, AFP Posted at Nov 18 2021 09:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on Thursday. Reports say Singapore is scheduled to begin a study in 2022 on the feasibility of hydrogen power and the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen-powered aircraft operations in Changi Airport as part of the country’s efforts to develop sustainable aviation amid increased awareness on the environmental impact of air travel. Read More: Changi Airport Changi Jewel Rain Vortex Singapore hydrogen power air travel /entertainment/11/18/21/bigateam-nangunguna-pa-rin-sa-pbb-games-2021/news/11/18/21/states-must-calm-down-tensions-in-south-china-sea-ex-arbitral-court-judge/news/11/18/21/pdea-seizes-p11-m-worth-of-marijuana-in-benguet/business/11/18/21/cebu-pacific-adds-flights-to-6-domestic-destinations/entertainment/11/18/21/diego-barbie-mark-anniversary-with-first-film-together