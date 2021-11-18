Home  >  Business

SG looks into feasibility of airport hydrogen hub

Roslan Rahman, AFP

Posted at Nov 18 2021 09:43 PM

Hydrogen powered Changi airport?

A couple stands on a bridge next to the Rain Vortex in Changi Jewel in Singapore on Thursday. Reports say Singapore is scheduled to begin a study in 2022 on the feasibility of hydrogen power and the infrastructure needed to support hydrogen-powered aircraft operations in Changi Airport as part of the country’s efforts to develop sustainable aviation amid increased awareness on the environmental impact of air travel. 
 

