Making shirts for TUPAD beneficiaries

MULTIMEDIA Making shirts for DOLE's TUPAD job generation program beneficiaries Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2021 06:19 PM An employee of a silkscreen shop hangs newly printed shirts that will be given to beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment's job creation program Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), at a workshop in Manila on Tuesday. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua in a statement said employment prospects in the country "remain promising" due to the shift to granular lockdowns, even as the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 4.25 million jobless Filipinos in September. 4.25 million Filipinos jobless as unemployment hits 8.9 percent in September: PSA BSP to remain 'patient' but says COVID-19 still threat to growth outlook BSP says 5 to 6 pct economic growth target for 2021 'attainable'