Making shirts for TUPAD beneficiaries

Making shirts for DOLE's TUPAD job generation program beneficiaries

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2021 06:19 PM

An employee of a silkscreen shop hangs newly printed shirts that will be given to beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment’s job creation program Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), at a workshop in Manila on Tuesday. Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua in a statement said employment prospects in the country "remain promising" due to the shift to granular lockdowns, even as the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded 4.25 million jobless Filipinos in September. 

