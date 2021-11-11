World's biggest shopping festival

MULTIMEDIA
Singles' Day in China is biggest shopping festival
Tingshu Wang, Reuters
Posted at Nov 11 2021 08:36 PM | Updated as of Nov 11 2021 08:53 PM
Delivery workers sort parcels at a makeshift logistics station near the Central Business District during Singles’ Day in Beijing, China on Thursday. Singles' Day, or Double Eleven, is China's biggest shopping festival and has been adopted in many countries, with the advent of online shopping sites.
