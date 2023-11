MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: The CALAX Silang, Aguinaldo interchange opens

MANILA - The Cavite Laguna Expressway's (CALAX) Silang Aguinaldo Interchange opened on Wednesday, .

The facility, which connects CALAX to Aguinaldo Highway in Silang, is free for motorists "until further notice", according to CALAX concessionaire MPCALA Holdings Inc.

The 3.9-km Silang Aguinaldo Interchange is seen to cater to an additional 5,000 daily motorists.

CALAX will eventually connect to the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) in Kawit, uniting key regions seamlessly.

