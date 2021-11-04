Lantern repair business picks up as Christmas nears

MULTIMEDIA

Lantern repair clients come in as Christmas season begins

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man works on Christmas lanterns sent in for repair at his shop located along a street in Antipolo City on Thursday as businesses look forward to more sales with the arrival of the Christmas season and the continued decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the country. The Philippine Statistics Authority in a report released Thursday said unemployment in the country accelerated in September, which stood at 8.9 percent and is equivalent to 4.35 million jobless Filipinos.