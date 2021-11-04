Lantern repair business picks up as Christmas nears

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Lantern repair clients come in as Christmas season begins Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2021 06:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man works on Christmas lanterns sent in for repair at his shop located along a street in Antipolo City on Thursday as businesses look forward to more sales with the arrival of the Christmas season and the continued decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the country. The Philippine Statistics Authority in a report released Thursday said unemployment in the country accelerated in September, which stood at 8.9 percent and is equivalent to 4.35 million jobless Filipinos. 4.25 million Filipinos jobless as unemployment hits 8.9 percent in September: PSA PH logs 1,766 new COVID cases; fresh infections fall below 2,000 for 2nd straight day Read More: SME Christmas lantern lantern repair Antipolo /entertainment/11/04/21/us-sales-of-styles-falling-surge-after-jungkook-cover/news/11/04/21/75-pct-of-natl-post-aspirants-may-be-declared-nuisance/business/11/04/21/lucio-tans-lt-group-donates-vaccine-doses-to-pasig/news/11/04/21/da-suplay-ng-baboy-sa-bansa-kaunti-pa-rin-dahil-sa-asf/sports/11/04/21/blackwater-coach-confident-amer-can-regain-peak-form