Greenhills night market opens for the holidays

Greenhills night market opens with a bang

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People look at the fireworks display during the opening of the night market at the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Thursday a day after authorities lifted the curfew hours in Metro Manila. The night market is one of the mall’s attractions for the upcoming Christmas season and will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. until January 7, 2021.