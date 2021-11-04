Greenhills night market opens for the holidays

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Greenhills night market opens with a bang George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2021 10:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People look at the fireworks display during the opening of the night market at the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan on Thursday a day after authorities lifted the curfew hours in Metro Manila. The night market is one of the mall’s attractions for the upcoming Christmas season and will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. until January 7, 2021. Read More: Christmas Christmas shopping Greenhills Night Market night market fireworks display /news/11/04/21/metro-manila-eases-to-covid-19-alert-level-2/news/11/04/21/senators-seek-resolution-amid-harassment-vs-resource-persons/spotlight/11/04/21/pharmally-biologicals-exec-explains-luxury-cars-homes/news/11/04/21/bakit-nga-ba-bumisita-si-duterte-go-sa-kompanya-ni-michael-yang-sa-china/news/11/04/21/duterte-tells-icc-manigas-na-kayo