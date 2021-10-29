Bringing vegetables to market

MULTIMEDIA

Off to sell produce

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

A Talaandig farmer brings his vegetable produce on a horse to the markets in Miarayon, Talakag Bukidnon on Friday. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Department of Agriculture have signed the Project for Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (MV2C) to be piloted in select vegetable producing provinces in the country.