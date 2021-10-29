Bringing vegetables to market

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Off to sell produce Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2021 10:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A Talaandig farmer brings his vegetable produce on a horse to the markets in Miarayon, Talakag Bukidnon on Friday. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Department of Agriculture have signed the Project for Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines (MV2C) to be piloted in select vegetable producing provinces in the country. Read More: Taalandig Bukidnon farmer JICA DA MV2C Project for Market-Driven Enhancement of Vegetable Value Chain in the Philippines /sports/10/29/21/pba-mikey-williams-first-rookie-to-win-finals-mvp-in-18-years/entertainment/10/29/21/watch-kathryn-daniel-share-updates-on-2g2bt-set/overseas/10/29/21/chinas-wang-yi-warns-eu-nations-vs-ties-with-taiwan/video/news/10/29/21/tiangco-wants-in-person-classes-for-elementary-school-delayed/spotlight/10/29/21/pope-pacific-islands-urge-action-on-global-warming