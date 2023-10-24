MULTIMEDIA
Ushering in the Christmas season
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 24 2023 09:12 PM
A mall-goer takes photos of a mall's Christmas display in Makati on Tuesday. Malls in Metro Manila are set to adjust operating hours to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from November 13, 2023 to January 8, 2024 as part of efforts to alleviate anticipated heavy traffic during the Christmas season.
