MULTIMEDIA

Ushering in the Christmas season

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A mall-goer takes photos of a mall's Christmas display in Makati on Tuesday. Malls in Metro Manila are set to adjust operating hours to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from November 13, 2023 to January 8, 2024 as part of efforts to alleviate anticipated heavy traffic during the Christmas season.