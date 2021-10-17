Sanitizing a cinema in QC

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Sanitizing the cinema Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2021 01:18 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2021 05:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker sanitizes a movie theater as cinemas reopen at a mall in Quezon City on Saturday. Several business establishments, facilities, and services were allowed to reopen in the following days after the Philippine government eased COVID-19 restrictions to help recover the economy in the country which has suffered due to coronavirus lockdowns. More businesses prepare to reopen in Metro Manila Read More: Cinema Alert level 3 COVID19 restrictions reopening movie house theater /sports/10/18/21/norrie-beats-basilashvili-to-claim-indian-wells-title/video/news/10/18/21/govt-mulls-more-pilot-areas-for-covid-19-alert-system/business/10/18/21/ilang-trabahador-nagreklamo-sa-no-bakuna-no-pay/news/10/18/21/ilang-barangay-sa-sta-cruz-ilocos-sur-hinatiran-ng-ayuda/sports/10/18/21/former-collegiate-imports-to-play-in-3x3-invitational