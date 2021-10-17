Home  >  Business

Sanitizing the cinema

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2021 01:18 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2021 05:07 PM

Sanitizing a cinema in QC

A worker sanitizes a movie theater as cinemas reopen at a mall in Quezon City on Saturday. Several business establishments, facilities, and services were allowed to reopen in the following days after the Philippine government eased COVID-19 restrictions to help recover the economy in the country which has suffered due to coronavirus lockdowns.

