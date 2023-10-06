Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Unloading bananas at the market Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2023 04:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers unload bananas at the Pasig Public Market on Friday, days after Malacanang announced the suspension of the collection of “pass through fees" in national roads and other roads not constructed and funded by local government units. The suspension aims to promote the ease of doing business and lower the cost of basic commodities as the country grapples with quickening inflation and high food prices. DA exec appeals to Senate panel: Retain our P50M confidential fund Philippine government pledges action on high food prices Marcos Jr suspends 'pass through fees' in national roads Read More: agriculture banana pass through fees farm to market food security inflation market /business/10/06/23/no-rice-price-hikes-expected-until-early-2024-agri-dept/news/10/06/23/ncr-mayors-ok-moratorium-on-pass-through-fees/entertainment/10/06/23/zanjoe-on-remakes-i-like-adding-my-own-style/entertainment/10/06/23/julia-montes-says-kathryn-is-her-original-love-team/life/10/06/23/food-shorts-new-desserts-and-more