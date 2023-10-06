MULTIMEDIA

Unloading bananas at the market

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers unload bananas at the Pasig Public Market on Friday, days after Malacanang announced the suspension of the collection of “pass through fees" in national roads and other roads not constructed and funded by local government units. The suspension aims to promote the ease of doing business and lower the cost of basic commodities as the country grapples with quickening inflation and high food prices.



