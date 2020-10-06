PAL jobs at risk

Home  >  Business

Aaron Favila, AP

A woman exits a Philippine Airline plane at the airport in Manila, on Tuesday. Philippine Airlines has called on its employees to apply for voluntary separation from the flag carrier in the first stage of a retrenchment plan it says may affect up to 35% of its 7,000 strong work force largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

