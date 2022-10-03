MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads groundbreaking of Metro Manila Subway Project

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr (left) and DOTR Secretary Jaime Bautista (2nd left) leads the lowering of time capsule of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) - Contract Package 104 : (CP104) Ortigas and Shaw Boulevard Stations as Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa(2nd right) and JICA Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto (right) look on during its groundbreaking ceremony in Metrowalk, Ortigas, Pasig City on Monday. The 33-kilometer subway from Valenzuela to Bicutan will be funded through a P488.47 billion loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).