Thailand eyes more Chinese, Kazakh tourists

Thailand aims to bring in Chinese, Kazakh tourists with visa exemption
Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 22 2023 07:01 PM
A Chinese tourist prays in front of Thai dancers performing to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the Erawan Shrine, a popular spot among Chinese tourists in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. The Thai government granted a five-month visa exemption scheme for Chinese and Kazakh tourists, effective from September 25, 2023 to February 29, 2024.
