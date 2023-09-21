Home > Business MULTIMEDIA PH growth outlook downgraded Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 21 2023 04:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A vendor blows bubbles from one of the toys he sells at a town festival in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday. The Asian Development Bank downgraded its Philippine growth forecast for 2023 to 5.7 percent from 6 percent. ADB downgrades PH economic growth outlook Read More: GDP ADB growth outlook 5.7 percent /news/09/21/23/immigration-officers-powers-under-review/spotlight/09/21/23/most-species-of-worlds-largest-flower-risk-extinction/sports/09/21/23/filipinas-to-take-it-one-game-at-a-time-in-asiad/sports/09/21/23/didal-tries-to-buck-11-month-layoff-due-to-injury/life/09/21/23/all-set-for-dutdutan-2023-tattoo-expo