Another fuel hike looms

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Public utility jeepney drivers line up for refueling at a gasoline station in West Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, bracing themselves for another price hike the following day. Diesel prices are slated to go up by P2.50 per liter, with kerosene and gasoline prices increasing at P2.00 per liter.