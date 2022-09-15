MULTIMEDIA

Modern jeep with karaoke at Philippine motor show

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Guests try the karaoke inside the Hari ng Kalsada, a concept modern public utility vehicle (PUV) from truck builder Centro Manufacturing, on display at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show in Pasay City on Thursday. The biennial event is returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and is bringing the country's auto manufacturers and distributors together to showcase their latest products and developments.