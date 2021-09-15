Preparing for salon reopening

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Hair salons to reopen at 10 pct capacity under Alert Level 4 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2021 03:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Salon manager Alejandro Dungo disinfects their shop as they prepare on Wednesday for the reopening of Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the reopening beginning Thursday of beauty salons, barbershops and nails spas at 10 percent capacity for indoor, and 30 percent capacity for outdoor set-up as the National Capital Region is placed under Alert level 4. Virus lockdown eased in Metro Manila to spur economy Read More: COVID19 COVID19 community quarantine Alert Level 4 beauty salon Metro Manila pandemic economy business activities pandemic business activities COVID-19 business activities Alert Level 4 /entertainment/09/15/21/k-pop-group-ateez-drops-new-ep/news/09/15/21/cardinal-advincula-thanks-frontliners-for-heroism/news/09/15/21/ncr-courts-still-closed-despite-shift-to-alert-level-4/news/09/15/21/traditional-philippine-weaving-ipinakilala-sa-portugal/sports/09/15/21/pvl-rubie-de-leon-joins-sta-lucia-coaching-staff