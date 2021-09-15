Preparing for salon reopening

MULTIMEDIA

Hair salons to reopen at 10 pct capacity under Alert Level 4

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Salon manager Alejandro Dungo disinfects their shop as they prepare on Wednesday for the reopening of Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the reopening beginning Thursday of beauty salons, barbershops and nails spas at 10 percent capacity for indoor, and 30 percent capacity for outdoor set-up as the National Capital Region is placed under Alert level 4.