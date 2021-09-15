Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Hair salons to reopen at 10 pct capacity under Alert Level 4

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2021 03:11 PM

Preparing for salon reopening

Salon manager Alejandro Dungo disinfects their shop as they prepare on Wednesday for the reopening of Reyes Haircutters Salon in Quezon City. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the reopening beginning Thursday of beauty salons, barbershops and nails spas at 10 percent capacity for indoor, and 30 percent capacity for outdoor set-up as the National Capital Region is placed under Alert level 4.

