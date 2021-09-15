Metro Manila restaurants prep for reopening

MULTIMEDIA

Restaurants prep for reopening before new COVID-19 alert system

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Staff members start cleaning their restaurant in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day before the launch of a new alert system designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Starting September 16, Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 4 wherein al fresco dining will be allowed at 30% capacity while indoor dining will be at 10% capacity and only for fully vaccinated individuals.