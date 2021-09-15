Metro Manila restaurants prep for reopening

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Restaurants prep for reopening before new COVID-19 alert system George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2021 05:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Staff members start cleaning their restaurant in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, a day before the launch of a new alert system designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Starting September 16, Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 4 wherein al fresco dining will be allowed at 30% capacity while indoor dining will be at 10% capacity and only for fully vaccinated individuals. Metro Manila under Alert Level 4 due to high reproduction number, health-care utilization Read More: coronavirus COVID19 restaurants food industry clean up alert level system COVID-19 alert level system /business/09/15/21/billions-blown-as-macau-casino-investors-fold/business/09/15/21/look-ramon-ang-gives-preview-of-new-mrt-7-trains/entertainment/09/15/21/venice-jury-wanted-both-arcilla-trillo-to-win-says-otj-producer/spotlight/09/15/21/vapes-e-cigarettes-increase-risk-of-covid-19-doctors/news/09/15/21/lto-says-facing-shortage-of-motorcycle-number-plates