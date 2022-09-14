MULTIMEDIA

US stocks tumble amid August inflation report

Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

A trader works under screens showing stocks prices, many in red, at the New York Stock Exchange at the Closing Bell in New York, New York on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost nearly 1300 points on 13 September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, its worst day since June 2020, after the August inflation report came in.

