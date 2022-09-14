No more fish shortage?

MULTIMEDIA

BFAR showcases fishing technology center

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' (BFAR) National Inland Fisheries Technology Center in Tanay, Rizal showcased on Wednesday a breeding technology for declining indigenous freshwater fish species, aiming to increase local fish production. The agency, in line with its celebration of the 59th Fish Conservation Week, seeks to address the country's food security and the fast decline of inland resources due to overfishing, declining water quality, siltation, illegal fishing, improper and accidental introduction of non-native species, and climate change.