Buying in smaller portions as tomato prices spike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A street vendor sells tomatoes and various vegetables in smaller portions (tumpok) at the Paco Market in Manila on Friday. Vegetable prices went up, with the cost of tomatoes ranging from 220 to as high as 300 pesos per kilo in some markets, as demand exceeds supply according to Gilbert Cumila, general manager of the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc.