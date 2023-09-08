MULTIMEDIA
Buying in smaller portions as tomato prices spike
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 08 2023 09:06 PM
A street vendor sells tomatoes and various vegetables in smaller portions (tumpok) at the Paco Market in Manila on Friday. Vegetable prices went up, with the cost of tomatoes ranging from 220 to as high as 300 pesos per kilo in some markets, as demand exceeds supply according to Gilbert Cumila, general manager of the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal Inc.
