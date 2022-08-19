First Thailand Metaverse Expo kicks off

MULTIMEDIA

Trying out virtual reality at Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Visitors experience a virtual reality (VR) game at the Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 in Bangkok on Friday. The event showcases the latest virtual reality technology and innovation in Metaverse to attract entrepreneurs, investors and government agencies, aiming to generate new products, services and business opportunities.