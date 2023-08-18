Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Artificial assistants at your service in China expo Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE Posted at Aug 18 2023 02:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Human-looking robots perform movements during the World Robot Conference on Friday in Beijing, China. The yearly event is a platform for promoting exchanges and collaborations in the robotics sector. Read More: robots Beijing China AI tech /news/08/18/23/sanggol-dinukot-ng-babaeng-nagpanggap-na-nurse/business/08/18/23/japanese-turn-to-wearable-tech-to-beat-the-heat/entertainment/08/18/23/vice-ganda-cries-in-touching-moment-on-mini-ms-u/news/08/18/23/csc-to-hold-online-jobs-fair-in-september/business/08/18/23/airasia-launches-piso-sale-with-p1-base-fares