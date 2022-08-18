Red onions aplenty

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Farmers promote red onions as supply of white onions runs low George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 05:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers unload bags of red onions inside a storage area in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday. A group of onion farmers recently called on the government to delay importing white onions to address a shortage, saying there was still enough supply of red onions to meet demand. Farmers urge gov't: Use up PH red onion supply first before importing white onions Read More: onions red onions onion shortage Divisoria market agriculture white onions /news/08/18/22/regulatory-board-eyed-for-internet-games/entertainment/08/18/22/sofia-andres-teases-future-home/business/08/18/22/new-xiaomi-12-lite-is-sleek-in-size-big-in-features/video/entertainment/08/18/22/bakit-malapit-si-jane-de-leon-sa-darna-characters-niya/video/entertainment/08/18/22/joshua-garcia-sinagot-kung-crush-din-ba-niya-si-bella-poarch