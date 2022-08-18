Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Farmers promote red onions as supply of white onions runs low

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 05:10 PM

Red onions aplenty

Workers unload bags of red onions inside a storage area in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday. A group of onion farmers recently called on the government to delay importing white onions to address a shortage, saying there was still enough supply of red onions to meet demand. 

