Sugary snacks on sale amid sugar supply issue

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2022 10:59 PM

Sugary snacks on display

Store clerks attend to customers inside a mini grocery selling snacks and various sweets in Manila on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he is looking into the direct importation of sugar through industry players to help address the country’s sugar shortage. 

