Buying sugar in Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 08:36 PM

A vendor sells sugar at the Bustillos market in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Agriculture assured the public that sugar demands in the country will be met amid calls to allow importation for food manufacturing, citing availability of supply from local producers from different provinces 

