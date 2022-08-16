Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Buying sugar in Manila Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 08:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A vendor sells sugar at the Bustillos market in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Agriculture assured the public that sugar demands in the country will be met amid calls to allow importation for food manufacturing, citing availability of supply from local producers from different provinces DA exec says public sugar demand will be met Read More: sugar Bustillos Market sugar availability /entertainment/08/17/22/watch-highlights-of-star-magics-concert-tour-in-la/entertainment/08/17/22/jennylyn-mercado-could-not-believe-son-jazz-is-now-14/business/08/17/22/elon-musk-tweets-he-is-buying-manchester-united/entertainment/08/17/22/review-why-baseball-player-is-cinemalayas-best-film/business/08/17/22/us-enacts-437-b-law-touting-largest-climate-change-investment