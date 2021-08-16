Home  >  Business

Demand for medical devices increases amid pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 03:02 PM

Buying medical devices amid pandemic

Workers assemble a hospital bed for customers at a medical and hospital supplies store along Avenida Avenue in Manila on Monday. Store owners observed an increase in demand for medical equipment particularly devices used for COVID-19 patients like oxygen concentrators and medical oxygen.

