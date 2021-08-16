Buying medical devices amid pandemic

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Demand for medical devices increases amid pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2021 03:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers assemble a hospital bed for customers at a medical and hospital supplies store along Avenida Avenue in Manila on Monday. Store owners observed an increase in demand for medical equipment particularly devices used for COVID-19 patients like oxygen concentrators and medical oxygen. Oxygen tanks pinapakyaw sa mga tindahan ng medical supply Read More: COVID19 coronavirus Manila medical supplies oxygen tanks medical oxygen oxygen concentrators medical devices /video/news/08/16/21/32-million-ncr-residents-have-received-ecq-aid/business/08/16/21/grab-offers-rewards-raffle-to-boost-vaccine-confidence/news/08/16/21/oplan-puyo-8-15-31-ipatutupad-sa-cebu-city/life/08/16/21/tv-patrol-anchors-kinagiliwan-sa-pag-tiktok-dance/overseas/08/16/21/chinas-fauci-probed-for-plagiarism