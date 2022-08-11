Rising price of sugar

MULTIMEDIA

Sugar prices up

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vendors sell locally sourced sugar at the Bagong Silang public market in North Caloocan on Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently rejected a resolution allowing the importation of 300,000 tons of sugar while members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry appealed to allow the importation, citing its usage in food manufacturing.