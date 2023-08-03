MULTIMEDIA

BIR files tax evasion charges against corporate officers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Revenue Officers deliver tax documents at the Department of Justice Hall as they file charges against alleged tax evaders in Manila on Thursday. The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed 127 criminal cases for tax evasion against 214 corporate officers linked to P6.1B delinquency under BIR’s Run Against Tax Evaders (RATE ) Program in an attempt to remind corporations and corporate officers to pay proper taxes.