Twitter logo exed

John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

Workers remove letters from the iconic vertical Twitter sign at the company's headquarters after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the rebranding of the social media platform to X in San Francisco, California, USA, 24 July 2023. Work was halted due to San Francisco police responding to a call from building security that the signs were being stolen. A San Francisco police spokesperson stated that Twitter had a work order to take the sign down but didn't communicate that to security and the property owner of the building.

