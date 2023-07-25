Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Twitter logo exed

John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 25 2023 09:33 PM

Twitter logo exed

Workers remove letters from the iconic vertical Twitter sign at the company's headquarters after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the rebranding of the social media platform to X in San Francisco, California, USA, 24 July 2023. Work was halted due to San Francisco police responding to a call from building security that the signs were being stolen. A San Francisco police spokesperson stated that Twitter had a work order to take the sign down but didn't communicate that to security and the property owner of the building. 

Read More:  twitter   musk   X   rebrand  