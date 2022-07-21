Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Household consumption to help in PH economic growth Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 21 2022 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man wearing a face mask and face shield as a precaution against COVID-19 buys fish at the Marikina market on Thursday. The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said the Philippine economy is likely to grow faster than anticipated in 2022 fueled by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, expansion of the vaccination program, rebound in investment, and household consumption. ADB raises Philippine economic growth forecast to 6.5 percent in 2022 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 inflation economy economic growth food prices market /video/life/07/21/22/alam-nyo-ba-pilipinas-malilibot-sa-lakbay-museo/video/sports/07/21/22/lydia-de-vega-kritikal-pamilya-nanawagan-ng-tulong-dasal/video/news/07/21/22/isyu-sa-arrival-fee-sa-baguio-market-iniimbestigahan/news/07/21/22/sundalo-patay-sa-pag-atake-ng-npa-sa-northern-samar/video/news/07/21/22/bagong-modus-identity-theft-sa-online-transaction