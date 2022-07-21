MULTIMEDIA

Household consumption to help in PH economic growth

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man wearing a face mask and face shield as a precaution against COVID-19 buys fish at the Marikina market on Thursday. The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said the Philippine economy is likely to grow faster than anticipated in 2022 fueled by relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, expansion of the vaccination program, rebound in investment, and household consumption.