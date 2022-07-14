Megaworld launches EV charging station

MULTIMEDIA

Megaworld launches its first electric vehicle charging station

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MegaWorld Lifestyle Mall head Graham Coates (L) and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista pose for photos beside an e-vehicle on display at Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig during the launch of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ first ever charging station on Thursday. The initiative comes in support of the country’s transition to cleaner energy and aims to promote sustainable solutions in reducing carbon footprint.