Flour substitutes eyed for pandesal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2022 04:49 PM

Buyers line up for Malunggay-fortified pandesal sold for only P2.50 each by a vendor in Juan Luna in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Science and Technology recommends the use of flour substitutes, like coco flour, to cope with the rising price of imported wheat flour, while adding ingredients such as Moringa (Malunggay) increases its value because of its health benefits. 

